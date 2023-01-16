3 die, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck in Assam

Morigaon, January 16
Three people were killed and 14 others critically injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.
The head-on collision took place at Dharamtul area, they said.
The injured had been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is said to be critical, a police officer said.
One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.
Seventeen pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti on Sunday, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt
Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...
Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15
Hearing to be held on March 21
PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders
The DUI will assume office on Monday
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...