3 die, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck in Assam

PTI

Morigaon, January 16

Three people were killed and 14 others critically injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.

The head-on collision took place at Dharamtul area, they said.

The injured had been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is said to be critical, a police officer said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.

Seventeen pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti on Sunday, he said.