3 die as storm batters Delhi

- Three persons died in a super storm accompanied by heavy rain in New Delhi on Monday. Trees got uprooted and power and liquified gas connection lines were snapped.
- The storm was of severe intensity, the Met department said, with wind speed touching 100 kmph. The police received 294 complaints of trees falling in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...