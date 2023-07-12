3 drown as car falls into river in Uttarakhand's Pauri

PTI

Dehradun, July 12

Three people died when their car fell into the swollen Khoh river at Kotdwar in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said the vehicle was headed for Kotdwar from Dugadda with five occupants on Tuesday night when the incident took place.

As soon as the car fell into the river, one occupant somehow managed to swim to safety while another got stuck on an island in the river, he said, adding that the person was rescued by a State Disaster Response Force team.

A search operation is on to trace the other occupants of the car and one body has been retrieved so far, they said, identifying the deceased as Muhammad Israr (35) of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

The empty car has also been recovered, police said.

