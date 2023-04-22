Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

New Delhi, April 21
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into yesterday’s terror attack in Poonch in which five Army jawans were martyred. An NIA team today visited the spot and collected samples, official sources said.
Drones, sniffer dogs aiding search op
- Massive manhunt launched for terrorists who killed five Army personnel in Poonch
- Drones & sniffer dogs deployed; an MI chopper conducted recee of forest area of Bata-Doriya
- Entire area of Tota-Gali-Bata Doriya cordoned off; top Army, police officials review ops
The team scanned the area to look for clues to figure out the direction from where the terrorists launched the attack on the moving Army truck between Bhimber Gali and Poonch, they said.
Edit: Poonch terror attack
As per a preliminary probe, it is suspected that there were three foreign terrorists among the five who executed the attack. The sources said the security agencies were also verifying the claim by Jaish-backed terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front, which took the responsibility for carrying out the attack.
