3 Haryana nurses among PM’s 2,923 special guests for I-Day event

New Delhi, August 12
Three nurses from Haryana are among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2,923 special guests invited for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15.
Among the 2,923 special invitees from all over India are sarpanches of vibrant villages (border villages where the government is developing infrastructure), teachers, nurses, farmers and fishermen.
In all 50 nurses have been invited, three from Haryana.
One of them, Savita Rani, a nursing officer at the Blood Bank of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, Faridabad, hailed the initiative saying she, her family and the hospital staff were elated at the invitation.
Savita Rani was earlier felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu on Nursing Day for her outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
🇮🇳 At #IndependenceDay celebrations, PM @narendramodi extends a special invitation to Smt. Savita Rani. A nurse at Govt Hospital Faridabad, she selflessly aided #COVID patients by providing crucial blood supplies.#HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @cmohry pic.twitter.com/51PLvFsJ37— PIB in Chandigarh (@PIBChandigarh) August 11, 2023
