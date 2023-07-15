 Govt notifies transfer of three judges from Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad HCs : The Tribune India

CJI DY Chandrachud-led Collegium had recommended their transfer on July 12 after rejecting their requests against it

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 15

The Centre on Saturday notified the transfer of three high court judges – one each from the high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad, three days after the Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud recommended their transfer “for better administration of justice”.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal took to Twitter to announce it.

Those transferred were -- Justice Manoj Bajaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Allahabad High Court; Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court; and Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court to Kerala High Court.

Rejecting their individual requests to allow them continue at their parent high court or be transferred to neighbouring states of their choice, the Supreme Court Collegium had on Wednesday recommended transferring the three judges.

While Justice Bajaj had made a request to allow him to continue to function at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Kanth sought a transfer to the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, or to some other neighbouring state and Justice Singh wanted to be transferred to states close to Uttar Pradesh such as Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh.

However, in separate resolutions adopted in a meeting on Wednesday, the five-member Collegium – which also included Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant -- did not find any merit in their requests.

The Collegium – which had originally proposed the three judges’ transfers on July 5 -- reiterated it after considering the memoranda submitted by them and consulting the chief justices of the high courts they were currently serving and were proposed to be transferred to.

In identically-worded resolutions, the Collegium detailed its procedure in making the recommendations, which included inputs from consultee top court judges of the respective parent High Courts, as well as concurrence and no-objection of the Chief Justices of the High Courts concerned.

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium also consulted – in each case -- one of the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the high court concerned.

