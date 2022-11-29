3 journalists killed in Madhya Pradesh road accident

PTI

Vidisha, November 29

Three local journalists were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 9pm on Monday on a turn near Lambakheda, Salamatpur police station in-charge Devendra Pal said.

Rajesh Sharma, Sunil Sharma and Narendra Dixit died on the spot, he said.

The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident.

The police later seized the vehicle near Berkhedi, the official said.

The victims were returning from Bhopal after placing a printing order for their weekly publication, according to sources.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.