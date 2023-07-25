3 key Bills tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 24
Despite having repeated adjournments over the Manipur issue, the treasury bench managed to introduce three important Bills — the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023; the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023’; and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; in the the Lok Sabha.
DNA Bill withdrawn
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the withdrawal of “The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019”. The Bill recognises the need for the regulation of the use and application of DNA technology.
The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill will establish a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission in place of the existing Indian Nursing Council. Under the proposed bill, a uniform mechanism for admission into nursing and midwifery institutions at undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be put in place.
The National Dental Commission Bill proposes setting up a National Dental Commission and repealing the Dentists Act, 1948. The Constitution (SCs) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ seeks to include “Mahra and Mahara” communities on the list of SCs for Chhattisgarh.
2.51% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation till June-end
Value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation at June-end was Rs 0.84 lakh crore, and the percentage of such banknotes in overall rupee in circulation was 2.51%, the MoS Finance informed Parliament. ani
