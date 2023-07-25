3 key Bills tabled in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

Despite having repeated adjournments over the Manipur issue, the treasury bench managed to introduce three important Bills — the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023; the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023’; and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; in the the Lok Sabha.

DNA Bill withdrawn The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the withdrawal of “The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019”. The Bill recognises the need for the regulation of the use and application of DNA technology.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill will establish a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission in place of the existing Indian Nursing Council. Under the proposed bill, a uniform mechanism for admission into nursing and midwifery institutions at undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be put in place.

The National Dental Commission Bill proposes setting up a National Dental Commission and repealing the Dentists Act, 1948. The Constitution (SCs) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ seeks to include “Mahra and Mahara” communities on the list of SCs for Chhattisgarh.

