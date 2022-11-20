3 killed, 1 injured after car rams into truck in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), November 20
Three persons, including a woman, died on the spot, while another was seriously injured when a car rammed into a truck under the Bahedi police station area on the Bareilly-Nainital road on Sunday, police said.
Bareilly’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said on Sunday morning, Bahedi police received information about the accident near Lodhipur crossing at around 3 am.
Four persons identified as Rahul Jaiswal (30), Santosh Kumar Yadav (30), Deepshikha (22) and Keshav (30), all residents of Bareilly, were in the car.
Rahul, Santosh and Deepshikha died in the accident, he said.
Injured Keshav was rushed to a private hospital in Bareilly where he is undergoing treatment, the SP said.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, he added.
