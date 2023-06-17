3 killed, 10 injured as Delhi-bound passenger bus collides with stationary truck in MP

Morena, June 17
Three people were killed and around 10 injured, two of them critically, after a Delhi-bound passenger bus collided with a stationary dumper truck in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday night near Baba Devpuri under Saraychhola police station limits, an official said.
"A sleeper coach bus going to Delhi from Gwalior collided with a stationary truck. Three persons were killed and around 10 suffered injuries. Two of them were critically injured and taken to Gwalior for treatment," SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said.
The bus driver, a passenger and a helper of the dumper truck were killed, he said.
