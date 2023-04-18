3 killed as car rams into truck on highway in MP

PTI

Dhar, April 18

Three persons were killed when their speeding car rammed into a trailer-truck on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 3.30 am near Bhopavar intersection in the district, he said.

The car hit the trailer-truck from behind.

Three car occupants died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, Sardarpur sub-divisional officer of police Ram Singh Medha said.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Garg (27), Akshay Trivedi (27) and Sandeep Rathor (28), the official said.

A probe was on into the incident.