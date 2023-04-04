3 killed, Kerala to form SIT to probe train fire incident

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, April 3

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the fire incident onboard a train, which led to the loss of three lives, including an infant, the previous night in Kozhikode district of the state.

The accused who set fire to the people inside one of the compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on Sunday night is yet to be identified and no arrests have been made so far in the case.

However, the police suspect that the accused is a north Indian and that the incident was pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

A railway police officer said that besides them, some other agencies were looking into the matter to ascertain whether it has any terror link.