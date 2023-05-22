3 killed, more than 10 injured as mini truck overturns in MP

Katni, May 22
Three women were killed and more than 10 other people injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, officials said on Monday.
The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday when the victims were returning to Jabalpur after visiting a temple at Maihar town in Satna, they said.
The mini truck (loading vehicle) overturned near Piprondh under Madhav Nagar police station limits, Katni district collector Avi Prasad said.
Three women, aged 20, 45 and 50, were killed in the accident. Around a dozen others were injured and are undergoing treatment, he said.
According to police officials, the deceased and the injured persons were residents of Barela area in Jabalpur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Two to three Naxalites also receive bullet injuries in the g...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Malik
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...