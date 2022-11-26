3 Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, November 26
Three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.
The gunfight took place at around 7.30am in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched based on inputs about the presence of divisional committee members of Maoists Mohan Kadti and Sumitra along with 30-40 colleagues in Pomra forest, located over 400 km from capital Raipur, he said.
When a patrolling team of the DRG was in Pomra forest, the gunfight broke out, he said.
"After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of three Maoists were recovered from the spot," the IG said, adding that a search operation in the area was under way.
