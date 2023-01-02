3 of family killed in duplex fire in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, January 2
A couple and their eight-year-old son were killed in a fire that broke out in a bedroom of their duplex house in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, a fire official said.
The victims were in the bedroom on the first floor of the house when the fire erupted at around 5am, divisional fire officer Om Jadeja said.
"The cause of the fire is not yet clear and a forensic team has been engaged to ascertain it. We cannot rule out the possibility of suicide. It is also possible that the family was using fire to keep the room warm and got trapped when the fire erupted," he said.
"When the first response vehicle reached the site after receiving a call, some people were shouting for help. When the rescue team entered the building, they found three bodies lying near the bedroom door on the first floor of the duplex," the official said.
The victims possibly died of smoke inhalation. Some of the body parts were also found burnt, Jadeja said.
The deceased were identified as Jayesh Vaghela (40), his wife Hansaben (35) and their son Rohan. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.
The firefighting team managed to control the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the house, the official said.
An investigation is on, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...