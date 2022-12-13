3 Pak fishermen nabbed in Kutch

New Delhi, December 12
The BSF has nabbed three Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat from a creek near the India-Pakistan frontier in the Kutch district of Gujarat.
During a special search operation conducted overnight, three Pakistani fishermen were apprehended in the early hours of Monday from the Harami Nalla creek area.
“On learning about the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat and fishermen inside the Indian territory of the creek, the BSF patrol immediately rushed to the spot and seized the boat and took them in custody,” a senior official said.
The fishermen told the BSF they entered the Indian territory for fishing, as it was their main source of livelihood, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...