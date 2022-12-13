3 Pak fishermen nabbed in Kutch

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

The BSF has nabbed three Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat from a creek near the India-Pakistan frontier in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

During a special search operation conducted overnight, three Pakistani fishermen were apprehended in the early hours of Monday from the Harami Nalla creek area.

“On learning about the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat and fishermen inside the Indian territory of the creek, the BSF patrol immediately rushed to the spot and seized the boat and took them in custody,” a senior official said.

The fishermen told the BSF they entered the Indian territory for fishing, as it was their main source of livelihood, the officials said.