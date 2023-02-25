3 police personnel killed in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Raipur, February 25
Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, including an assistant sub inspector (ASI), were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, a senior police official said.
The face-off took place at around 9am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
The team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400km from capital Raipur, he said.
ASI Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga and Vanjam Bheema were killed in the exchange of fire, he said.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.
