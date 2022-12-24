3 policemen suspended, 14 taken off duty for taking bribe in UP

Bareilly (UP), December 24
Three policemen were suspended and 14 others shifted to the police lines here after a video of them taking bribes came to the fore, a police official said on Saturday.
Garhi outpost incharge under Quila police station Rajneesh Kumar, sub-inspector Ravi Kumar and constable Uttam have been suspended, SSP Akhilesh Chaurasia said.
Fourteen constables posted at the outpost have been taken off active duty, he said.
The action was taken after a video of some police personnel at the police post taking bribes came to the fore and the policemen were found guilty after an investigation, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...