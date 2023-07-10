3-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad; 1 killed, 5 rescued

Ahmedabad, July 10
A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said.
Five others, who received minor injuries, were rescued, they said.
The dilapidated building, which was nearly 60 years’ old and situated in Mithakhai Gam locality, collapsed around 7 am, Navrangpura police inspector AA Desai said.
“It took nearly two hours to pull out a man, Vinod Dakaniya (57), who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building,” he said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.
Five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued, he said.
“The incident took place around 7 am and 35 fire personnel were rushed for the rescue operation along with the emergency tender and first respondent vehicle,” deputy chief fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way
Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...