3-year-old among 4 of family killed in car accident in Gujarat’s Kutch

PTI

Bhuj, August 30

Four members of a family were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Nakhatrana town of the district at around midnight, an official said.

"The victims were travelling to Mandvi from Nakhatrana when their car met with an accident near Davda village," the official said.

The car rammed into a stationary truck on the side of the road, killing four occupants on the spot, while a two-year-old girl and another family member sustained injuries, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kasturben Goswami, 53, Sangeetaben Goswami, 25, Paresh Goswami, 50, and Manbhar, 3, the official said.