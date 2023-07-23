 3-year-old, who fell into 40-ft borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda, rescued after 5-hour operation : The Tribune India

  • 3-year-old, who fell into 40-ft borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda, rescued after 5-hour operation

3-year-old, who fell into 40-ft borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda, rescued after 5-hour operation

Boy is doing fine, rushed to a hospital: NDRF officer

3-year-old, who fell into 40-ft borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda, rescued after 5-hour operation

CCTV footage shows a three-year-old boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, who fell in a 40-ft-deep borewell while playing, at the Kul village, in Nalanda on Sunday. ANI



ANI

Nalanda (Bihar), July 23

A 3-year-old boy, who fell into a 40-ft borewell in Kul village in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Sunday, was pulled out alive by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

Teams from the NDRF, which were deployed at the site, led the rescue mission that lasted a few hours.

“The boy has been rescued and is doing fine. He was rushed to a hospital. It took us about 5 hours to pull him out alive,” Ranjeet Kumar, an NDRF officer, said.

Officials said the rescued 3-year-old wasidentified as Shivam Kumar.

Further, according to officials, a farmer dug the borewell and left it uncovered, resulting in the incident. The children, who were playing with little Shivam before he fell into the borewell, informed his parents after which the rescue operation was launched.

JCB machines or earthmovers were deployed in the operation, which focussed on providing oxygen support to the child and rescuing him.

Further details are awaited.

Recently, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 20-foot-deep borewell in Kajari Barkheda village in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha, was declared dead by doctors after being rescued.

In another similar incident earlier, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost her life after falling into a 300-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on June 6.

The girl was pulled out alive but was later pronounced dead fromsuffocation.

