 30 crore ‘missing’ voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar says remote voting a work in progress : The Tribune India

30 crore ‘missing’ voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar says remote voting a work in progress

Opposition parties say definition of migrants should first be cleared

30 crore ‘missing’ voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar says remote voting a work in progress

Rajiv Kumar. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, January 18

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday described the Election Commission’s proposal on remote voting as a “work in progress” saying it was not an easy subject and reaching decisions in a democracy takes time.

Responding to questions on the recent all-party consultations on remote voting, he said it was “successful” with representatives of recognised parties sitting through the entire day. The issue of 30 crore “missing voters” came to limelight.

He said urban voters, youth and domestic migrants form part of the 30 crore voters who did not participate in the last Lok Sabha elections.

“It is not an easy subject. Taking decision in a democracy takes time. But everyone agreed that this is an area where we need to work to bring all our voters, to the extent possible, to the booth (to cast vote)... it is a work in progress,” he said.

The CEC noted that on the demand of political parties, the deadline to respond to the EC’s concept note has been extended to February 28 from January 31.

At the meeting held on Monday, opposition parties had stayed away from the demonstration of prototype of remote electronic voting machine (RVM). They had also questioned the need for RVM, saying issues such as definition of migrants should first be cleared.

Each RVM can handle up to 72 constituencies, allowing migrant voters to cast their votes from a remote polling booth.

The commission has maintained that RVMs, developed by the public sector undertaking Electronics Corporation of India, will be a standalone device not connected to the internet in any way.

The initiative, if implemented, can lead to a “social transformation” for migrants, the EC had said last month.

In a letter to political parties last month, EC had said that domestic migrant/ internal migrant does not form a uniquely identifiable and countable class in the existing norms and standard definition.

“There is no central database available for migration within the country for the purpose as required for the matter under discussion (remote voting). The Registrar General of India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment and National Sample Survey Organisation lay different meanings to the term ‘migrant’,” it said.

“In the existing multiple meanings of ‘migrant’, periodicity and purpose of ‘absence from the place of origin lacks clarity. As per Census 2011, 45.36 crore Indians (37 per cent) in India are migrants i.e., now settled in a place different from their previous residence, however, 75 per cent of such migrations are on account of marriages and family related reasons,” the letter said.

“It is also to be noted that internal out migration is predominant among the rural population and it is mostly intra-state (approximately 85 per cent),” it said.

In a recent statement on the issue, the poll panel had pointed out that the voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019 was 67.4 per cent and the Election Commission was concerned about the issue of over 30 crore electors not exercising their franchise and also differential voter turnout in various states/Union Territories.

EC had also been flagging the issue of “urban apathy” where people do not turn up to vote in cities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

5
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

6
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

7
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

8
Comment

Cherish Chandigarh as a city of urban excellence

9
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

10
Nation

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexually exploited women wrestlers; says she, too, received death threats

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation’s response within 72 hours

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan denies allegation, ...

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Tripura goes to polls on February 16; Nagaland and Meghalaya to vote on February 27

Counting of votes on March 2

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Says he could no longer see the current plight of Punjab wit...

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

Dhami was on his way to meet the protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf...

30 crore ‘missing’ voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar says remote voting a work in progress

30 crore ‘missing’ voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar says remote voting a work in progress

Opposition parties say definition of migrants should first b...


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Delhi traffic police issue advisory in view of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants