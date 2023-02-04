30 stations in Punjab, 29 in Haryana being redeveloped: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, February 3

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Punjab, Haryna and Himachal Pradesh saw a significant rise in allocation for the railways in the 2023-24 Union Budget.

Briefing reporters, Vaishnaw said an outlay of Rs 4,762 crore had been proposed for Punjab for 2023-24. The amount was 21 times higher than Rs 225 crore that was being spent annually on account of railways in Punjab during the past years, he said.

The minister said 30 railway stations were being redeveloped in Punjab. Vaishnaw said redeveloped stations would be equipped with world class facilities.

He said an outlay of Rs 2,247 crore had been proposed for railways sector in Haryana, which is seven times more than Rs 315 crore that had been allocated during the years preceding 2014, said Vaishnaw. In Haryana, 29 railway stations would be redeveloped, the minister said .

For HP, an outlay of Rs 1,838 crore has been proposed, which is 17 times more than Rs 108 crore allocated to the state annually during the past five years preceding 2014, said Vaishnaw. He also said Rs 452 crore had been allocated for construction of Chandigarh-Baddi rail link.