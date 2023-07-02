308 Indians lodged in Pakistan jails

New Delhi, July 1

Adhering to 15-year protocol, India, Pak exchange list of prisoners.

No. of prisoners in...

Pakistan India

Civilians 42 343

Fisherfolk 266 74

2,559 Indian fisherfolk and 63 civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014, says the MEA

398 fisherfolk and five civilian prisoners of these were repatriated from Pakistan this year

2008 Agreement on Consular Access

Under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access between the two countries, Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other's custody on January 1 and July 1 every year

Both sides urged the other to release and repatriate all civilian prisoners and fisherfolk who have completed their respective sentences and their national status stands confirmed

Confirm nationality status of 62 inmates

India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 62 believed to be Pakistani prisoners, including fisherfolk, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan. Ministry of External Affairs