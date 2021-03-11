32 lakh foreigners visited India during 2020

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

In its annual report for 2020-21, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said more than 32.79 lakh foreigners, including over 61,000 Americans and 4,751 Pakistanis, visited India in 2020 when the country was on a long spell of nationwide lockdown and other restrictions in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The MHA report said 32,79,315 foreign nationals visited India between April 1 and December 31 in 2020.

The Covid-induced nationwide lockdown was first announced in India from March 25 to April 21 in 2020 and it was extended thrice till May 31, 2020.