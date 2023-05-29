 33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM : The Tribune India

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

Closed shops at a market in Imphal. PTI/file



IANS

Imphal, May 28

At least 33 "terrorists" of militant outfits were killed in a series of encounters with the security forces since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday.

After holding a meeting with Army chief General Manoj Pande, the Chief Minister said that the security forces launched massive combing operations in many districts against the armed militants, who according to him, are attacking the civilians and their houses in different districts.

Singh said that in retaliatory and defensive operations against these "terrorists", who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, 33 of these "terrorists" have been killed in different areas and a few "terrorists" have also been arrested by the security forces.

According to the Chief Minister, the "terrorists" were using AK-47s, M-16 and sniper rifles attacking both civilians and the security forces.

"Besides the counter insurgency operation in the militant-dominated areas, helicopter surveillance is also going on in the suspected areas.

"Government condemns the attacks on unarmed civilians especially in the peripheral areas of valley districts in the strongest terms," the Chief Minister told the media.

Meanwhile, the house of BJP MLA K. Raghumani Singh was vandalised and his two vehicles were set on fire at Uripok in Imphal West district on Sunday.

Police said that an angry mob, who are demanding action against the Kuki armed groups and militants, attacked the legislator's house, and were keen to meet Raghumani Singh seeking stern action against the attackers.

The Chief Minister in his media briefing said that the spurt in violent attacks on civilian houses in the peripheral areas of the valley in the past two days seemed well-planned and simultaneous to show their capacity, is strongly condemnable, especially when Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai is in the state and group peace missions are being formed as part of efforts to bring back peace in the state.

Stating that those trying to break the state and disrupt peaceful coexistence in the state are enemies of all the 34 communities residing together in the state, Singh said adding that the government would continue to face every such challenge.

Noting that this is clearly a challenge to the state and its integrity, he once again appealed to all 34 communities residing together in the state to have faith and trust in the government.

He said that the government would not allow disintegration of Manipur, protect the state's integrity and uproot these armed terrorists from the state.

"The government would face every challenge against the territorial integrity of the state, attacks on life and property of the people. Forces are well trained and well equipped." Recently, 10 MLAs (including seven BJP legislators) belonging to the Kuki tribe have demanded a separate state for the tribals dividing Manipur.

The Chief Minister said that the fight is between armed terrorists trying to force disintegration of Manipur and the state government assisted by the Centre.

He said that following the identification of 38 vulnerable areas, other vulnerable areas have also been identified and that the state police have been conducting operations.

Meanwhile, multiple incidents of gun fights between the security forces and the armed groups reported from at least half a dozen districts in the strife torn Manipur with injuries on both sides on Sunday, officials said.

Police officials in Imphal said that gun battles were reported from many districts including Churachandpur, Kakching, Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Several Manipur Police commandos and unidentified armed group members were injured in these encounters. The injured police commandos were immediately taken to the hospitals.The identity of the armed groups was not known immediately.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

2
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

3
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

5
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

6
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

7
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

8
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

9
Delhi

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

10
Nation

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota

GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with India...

Gangster Amarpreet Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers recorded secretly by ACP in police detention; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Sub...

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

7 college students killed in Guwahati road accident

10 third-year students left the college premises in a car ea...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured