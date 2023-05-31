33 yrs after soldier's death, widow gets family pension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Thirty-three years after a soldier died due to a heart attack while posted with his unit, his widow has been sanctioned special family pension following judicial intervention by the Armed Forces Tribunal.

He had been placed in low medical category and occasionally admitted to hospital

The soldier had been enrolled into the Mahar Regiment in 1979 and died in 1990 while staying in the unit lines. The pension sanctioning authorities denied her claim and subsequent appeals for special family pension on the grounds that the cause of the death was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.

During the court proceedings, it was brought out that the soldier began suffering from fits in 1982, which turned into epilepsy in 1986. He had been placed in low medical category and occasionally admitted to hospital.

The tribunal observed that the soldier had been deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir area from May 1980 to October 1982 and had also participated in Operation Bluestar from December 1984 to January 1985.

The tribunal also observed that the soldier’s condition of ischaemic heart disease “stipulates that considerable mental stress of solitude and separation from family also leaves an individual tense and anxious”.

In these circumstances, the stress and strain that he would have undergone cannot be overlooked and there was nothing on record to indicate that the deceased soldier’s heart condition was due to the result of biological factors, heredity or way of life such as indulging in risk factors like smoking, the tribunal said.