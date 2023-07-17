34 ambulances, 50 school buses gifted to Nepal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 16

India on Sunday gifted 84 vehicles to various organisations working in health and education sectors across Nepal, said the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

The keys of 34 ambulances and 50 school buses were handed over by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava in the presence of Ashok Kumar Rai, Nepal’s Minister of Education, Science and Technology, to representative organisations.

“Gifting of vehicles has been one of the long-standing traditions of the Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of the Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education sectors,” Srivastava said. Including the latest lot, India has gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses to health and educational organisations in Nepal since 1994.

