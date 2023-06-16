35 foreigners held in 2023 in Bihar, mostly for illegally entering India

PTI

Patna, June 16

The Bihar Police have arrested 35 foreign nationals till May this year for various crimes, and most of them have been charged with entering the country illegally, the force said on Friday.

Those arrested people are from 11 countries.

“Out of the total 35, 20 were arrested for illegally entering India from Nepal. While six foreign nationals were arrested for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling cases, one was taken into custody for carrying illegal arms,” said a statement issued by the state police headquarters.

These arrested people are citizens of countries such as Nepal, Myanmar, Russia, Czech Republic, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and the USA”, said the statement.