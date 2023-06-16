35 foreigners held in 2023 in Bihar, mostly for illegally entering India

Patna, June 16
The Bihar Police have arrested 35 foreign nationals till May this year for various crimes, and most of them have been charged with entering the country illegally, the force said on Friday.
Those arrested people are from 11 countries.
“Out of the total 35, 20 were arrested for illegally entering India from Nepal. While six foreign nationals were arrested for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling cases, one was taken into custody for carrying illegal arms,” said a statement issued by the state police headquarters.
These arrested people are citizens of countries such as Nepal, Myanmar, Russia, Czech Republic, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and the USA”, said the statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...
Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...
Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...
Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...