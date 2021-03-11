35 passengers escape unhurt after bus catches fire in Nagpur

PTI

Nagpur, May 5

Thirty-five passengers of a bus had a narrow escape as the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, a fire official said.

The incident took place near the Reserve Bank square at around 9.20 am when the bus, run by the city civic body, was going from Mor Bhawan to Khaparkheda area, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake said.

The blaze started from the engine side, following which all the passengers quickly got down the bus, he said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, he said.

“No casualty was reported,” the official said.