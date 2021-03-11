Rs 370 cr of Bengaluru firm attached

New Delhi, August 12
The ED today said it had provisionally attached Rs 370 crore invested in banks, payment gateways and crypto accounts of a Bengaluru-based “shell” company incorporated by two Chinese nationals who left the country in 2020. The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The funds were frozen after the raids on the premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Pvt Ltd, located in Bengaluru, said the ED.
It said ED stumbled upon the alleged illegal activities of the company during its probe against some dubious smartphone-based lending apps, backed by Chinese funds. These apps, the ED alleged, soon shut shop and “diverted” the profits.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today said sleuths of the Income Tax Department have detected unaccounted income of over Rs 150 crore after raiding nearly 30 premises of a Jhansi-based business group.
The group is engaged in civil contract and real estate works.
