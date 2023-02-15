39 booked over immolation of woman, daughter

Kanpur, February 14
A day after a mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat, the police on Tuesday booked 39 people, including a SDM, four revenue officials and over a dozen cops on murder and other charges.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad had also been placed under suspension, said Inspector General of Police (Kanpur Range) Prashant Kumar.
