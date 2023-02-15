39 booked over immolation of woman, daughter during Kanpur razing drive

PTI

Kanpur, February 14

A day after a mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat, the police on Tuesday booked 39 people, including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, four revenue officials and over a dozen cops on murder and other charges.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad had also been placed under suspension, said Inspector General of Police (Kanpur Range) Prashant Kumar.

Lekhpal Ashok Singh and bulldozer driver Deepak have been arrested so far, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

The FIR has been registered on charges of murder, attempt to murder apart from mischief by killing or maiming cattle, mischief by fire with intent to destroy house and intentional insult, Kumar said.

He added that the bulldozer which was used in the demolition of the victims’ house had been seized.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak spoke to the bereaved family members, who were refusing to hand over the bodies for post-mortem, and assured them that their demands would be looked into. The bodies were later handed over for autopsy.

Heavy police deployment has been made in and around the village as tension prevailed after the deaths.

The family and the villagers were earlier demanding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should speak to them. They also sought ex gratia of Rs 5 crore and a government job to at least two members of the bereaved family, according to IGP Kumar.

While talking to the victim’s sons Shivam and Ansh, Deputy CM Pathak said, “This is a very tragic and saddening incident... An FIR has been registered on murder charges against the accused. Strict action will be initiated and the guilty will be punished. Their generations will remember it.”

“You are all like my family members. I and the entire government are with you.” Pathak said adding that their demands will be looked into.

IGP Kumar said stern action will be taken against the erring cops including station house officer (Rural) Dinesh Gautam who is likely to be placed under suspension very soon.