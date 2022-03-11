3rd military talks with US in 10 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Indian and US navies conducted an Executive Steering Group (ESG) meeting to discuss various issues, including enhanced cooperation and interoperability between the two forces.

This was the third high-level military-to-military India-US meeting over the past 10 days, or since sanctions were imposed on Russia. Though it was the 23rd meeting of the ESG, it comes at a time when India has delicately balanced its position between the US and Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

From the US side, senior officials of its three important fleets — 5th fleet, 6th fleet and the 7th fleet — participated. The three-day meet ended last evening. India and the US conducted the 19th edition of India-US Military Cooperation Group meeting on March 1 and 2 at Agra. The discussions focused on strengthening the ongoing defence engagements between the two sides and mulled new initiatives under the ambit of existing cooperation mechanism. On February 28, Commander of US Pacific fleet Admiral Samuel J Paparo was in Delhi where he held talks with Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Among the issues discussed were avenues to strengthen the growing cooperation between the two navies, deal with challenges emerging on the maritime front, and enhance collaboration and interoperability to ensure maritime security in Indian Ocean region.