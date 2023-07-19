4 advocates picked for appointment as judges

New Delhi, July 18
The SC Collegium on Tuesday recommended names of four advocates for appointment as judges in HCs of Madras, Bombay and Karnataka.
The decision was taken by a three-member Collegium comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Those recommended for appointment were N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan (Madras HC), Manjusha Ajay Deshpande (Bombay HC) and Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind (Karnataka HC). Noting that Senthilkumar belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, the Collegium said, “His appointment as a judge will enhance the representation on the Bench to marginalised communities.”
Regarding Murugan, the Collegium said, “The candidate belongs to the OBC category. His appointment as a judge will facilitate greater representation to the OBCs.” Regarding Manjusha, the Collegium said, “The elevation of Deshpande would add to the representation of women on the Bench of the Bombay HC”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation in many areas
Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K's Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...