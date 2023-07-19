4 advocates picked for appointment as judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

The SC Collegium on Tuesday recommended names of four advocates for appointment as judges in HCs of Madras, Bombay and Karnataka.

The decision was taken by a three-member Collegium comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Those recommended for appointment were N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan (Madras HC), Manjusha Ajay Deshpande (Bombay HC) and Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind (Karnataka HC). Noting that Senthilkumar belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, the Collegium said, “His appointment as a judge will enhance the representation on the Bench to marginalised communities.”

Regarding Murugan, the Collegium said, “The candidate belongs to the OBC category. His appointment as a judge will facilitate greater representation to the OBCs.” Regarding Manjusha, the Collegium said, “The elevation of Deshpande would add to the representation of women on the Bench of the Bombay HC”.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Karnataka