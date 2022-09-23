4 arrested near Kolkata for carrying 11kg gold

PTI

Kolkata, September 23

Four people were arrested near Kolkata on Friday morning for carrying 11kg of gold, police said.

A car parked suspiciously on Belgharia Expressway was intercepted, and after questioning those in the vehicle, police said they searched it.

Gold bars weighing 11kg were found in the car, they said.

"We have arrested four people. An investigation is under way," a police officer said, refusing to divulge the details.