Rs 4 cr gold seized from truck coming from Bangladesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

The BSF today said on the basis of a tip-off, personnel of 145th Battalion of South Bengal Frontier have arrested a person with 8.3 kg gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.20 crore after intercepting a vehicle that was returning after delivering goods in Bangladesh.

Officials said one of the accomplices of the arrested was absconding, as the seized gold was being smuggled from Bangladesh, which was hidden in a truck that returned to the Indian border after offloading the export consignment from India.

The officials said BSF troopers had received information that smuggled gold from Bangladesh was being brought to India. Based on the information, a search operation was launched at the Potrapole border post for two days and thus a total of 66 gold biscuits were seized from a truck.

BSF personnel caught the truck driver and handed over the gold biscuits to the officials of the local Customs Department, they said, adding that the accused was being interrogated about the destination of the consignment.