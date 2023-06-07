4 die in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, June 7
Four people, including a police constable, died in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday morning when a car collided with a truck, officials said.
The accident took place in Fatehpur Sadar police station area around 5 am, they said.
The deceased were identified as constable Revantram, Tejaram, Shahrukh and Riyaz, all residents of Jodhpur district.
The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, police said.
