4 die in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI

Jaipur, June 7

Four people, including a police constable, died in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday morning when a car collided with a truck, officials said.

The accident took place in Fatehpur Sadar police station area around 5 am, they said.

The deceased were identified as constable Revantram, Tejaram, Shahrukh and Riyaz, all residents of Jodhpur district.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, police said.