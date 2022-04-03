4 drug smugglers held, opium worth Rs 13 crore seized by UP STF

Lucknow, April 3
The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted an inter-state drug smuggling gang, according to an official statement.
The STF arrested four members of the gang and recovered opium worth about Rs 13 crore.
The accused smuggled the contraband from Jharkhand and were planning to take it to Uttrakhand via Shahjahanpur, according to a press statement issued by the STF.
“Acting on this information, the STF team intercepted the accused in Shahjahanpur. The team recovered 13.2 kg of opium from their possession which is worth Rs 13 crore in the international market. Rs 53,990 in cash was also recovered from the accused,” the statement read.
The arrested smugglers have told the STF during interrogation that they brought opium from a Jharkhand resident, Rocky Raj, near Chopan in Sonbhadra district, STF sources said.
The accused were involved in smuggling drugs for the last two-three years.
The STF has booked the arrested accused under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days
No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Pa...
Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...
Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session
The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...
Police say 6 dead, several injured in Sacramento shooting in US
Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened earl...
Alyssa Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to 7th Women's ODI World Cup title
Defending champions England lose by 71 runs in the final