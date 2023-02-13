4 HCs get new Chief Justices, two of them to retire this month

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Four judges, including two who are to retire later this month, were on Sunday appointed Chief Justices of the J&K and Ladakh, Gujarat, Gauhati and Tripura High Courts.

THOSE APPOINTED Justice N Kotiswar Singh

Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani

Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice Sandeep Mehta

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Jaswant Singh

Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday two pleas on the alleged delay by the Centre in clearing names recommended by the Collegium. While hearing the matter on February 3, a Bench headed by Justice SK Kaul had expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing recommendations for the transfer of HC judges.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the Gauhati High Court has been made Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Collegium had recommended his name in December last year.

Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani of the Gujarat High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the High Court. She was appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday after its Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Rajasthan High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court while Justice Jaswant Singh of the Orissa High Court is Chief Justice of the Tripura HC.