4 killed, 14 injured as truck rams into stationary bus in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki, September 3
Four people were killed and 14 injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus here on Saturday morning, police said.
The accident took place near Mahangupur village under the Ramnagar police station area. The bus was parked on a roadside as it had a flat tyre, they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, “The bus carrying 60 passengers was stranded on the road when it was hit by the speeding truck. Most of the bus passengers were asleep at the time. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and the injured.”
The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said.
The administration made arrangements to send the remaining passengers home.
