4 killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh

Shajapur, May 18
Four people were killed and 14 injured when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.
The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.
The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.
Four people were killed. The deceased included two women and a minor, the official said.
The injured were rushed to Ujjain, he added.
