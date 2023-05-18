4 killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Shajapur, May 18

Four people were killed and 14 injured when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.

Four people were killed. The deceased included two women and a minor, the official said.

The injured were rushed to Ujjain, he added.