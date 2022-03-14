4 killed, 16 injured after truck hits tractor in Maharashtra

Pune, March 14
Four ‘warkaris’ were killed and 16 others injured after a truck hit their tractor-trolley on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra while they were on way to Pandhapur temple town, police said on Monday.
The accident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday near Kondi village, located nearly 250 km from Pune, they said.
"The warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) were going in the tractor-trolley to Pandharpur to celebrate 'Ekadashi' (on Monday)," an official from Solapur rural police station said.
On the way, one of the truck tyres burst, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. The vehicle then hit the tractor-trolley from behind, he said.
Twenty warkaris, all hailing from Tuljapur in neighbouring Osmanabad district, were injured and taken to hospital. Four of them, including a woman, were declared brought dead, the official said.
The 16 others were undergoing treatment, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments
‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretc...
Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to oath-taking ceremony on March 16
The ceremony will take place in Khatkar Kalan