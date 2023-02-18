4 killed, 20 injured as bus overturns in MP’s Sagar

Sagar, February 18
Four people, including a woman, were killed and 20 others injured when a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday morning, an official said.
Of the injured, three are critical, he said.
The accident occurred at Niwar Ghati on Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, under Chhanbila police station limits at around 6am, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.
The SP said the Indore-Chhatarpur passenger bus overturned in which four people were killed and more than 20 injured.
Three critically injured passengers had been sent to the Sagar district hospital, he said.
The deceased are yet to be identified, he added.
