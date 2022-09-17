4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, September 17
Four people were killed and eight injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred at around midnight on Friday near Morvan village when they were returning to Indore from Udaipur after attending the last rites of a relative, the police said.
Mangalwad police station SHO Ramesh Kavia said four people died on the spot. The injured were referred to Udaipur after primary treatment at Mangalwad.
The deceased have been identified as Indore-residents Sohail, Shakila, Raja and Zahid, Kavia said.
He added that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their families after post-mortem.
