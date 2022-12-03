4 killed, 9 injured as jeep carrying marriage party collides with truck in Agra

PTI

Agra, December 3

Four people were killed and nine injured when a jeep carrying a marriage party collided with a truck in Fatehpur Sikri area here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Korai toll plaza on Agra-Jaipur Highway at around 5am, they said.

The vehicle, carrying a wedding party including the groom and his family from Rajasthan's Ajmer, was on its way to Patna in Bihar, they said.

According to police, the jeep driver fell asleep while driving.

The locals and toll plaza staff rescued the injured and rushed them to hospital, they said.

While three of the family died on the spot, the jeep driver succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, Agra Superintendent of Police (West) Satyajeet Gupta told PTI.

The injured are undergoing treatment at CHC and SN Medical College hospital in Agra, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after a complaint is registered, the SP said.