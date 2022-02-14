4 killed after Jeep-car collision in UP

Sitapur (UP), February 14
At least four people were killed when a jeep and a car collided head-on in Mehmoodabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Monday.
"The deceased have been identified as Surjit Yadav, 24, Ajit Kumar Singh, 35, Kamla, 13, and Seema Singh, 35," said Superintendent of Police (SP) in Sitapur, R.P. Singh, who reached the spot to supervise the probe.
According to the police, Surjit, resident of Bhethra Madhav village, was driving his jeep towards Mehmoodabad when it collided with the car going towards Sidhauli on Mehmoodabad-Sidhauli road.
The incident occurred near the Dhannipurwa village.
The passers-by informed the police. The SP said that both the vehicles were stuck in each other and it took lot of effort to pull out the bodies from the mangled pieces.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. IANS
