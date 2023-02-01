4 killed as bus hits truck in Pune

Pune, February 1
Four people were killed and around 20 injured as a bus hit a stationary truck on the Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district at around 5am, they said.
"The private bus hit the stationary truck from the rear. Four people were killed and around 20 injured," Yavat police station's inspector Hemant Shedge said.
The injured were taken to hospital, police said.
