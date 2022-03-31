4 killed as car collides with dumper in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), March 31
Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a mud-laden dumper near a village on the Purvanchal Expressway under Lonikatra police station area, police said on Thursday.
According to police, the accident took place on Wednesday night when a speeding car collided with a dumper which was taking a turn near the village.
On the information of the local people, the police reached the spot and pulled out all the occupants of the car and rushed them to Haidergarh CHC, where doctors declared three of them dead, said Inspector-in-charge Vishwanath Yadav.
The fourth passenger with serious injuries was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Irshad Khan (30), Abubakar Raine (32), Lukman Raine (33) and Imran (25).
