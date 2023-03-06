4 killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarkhand’s Champawat

PTI

Dehradun, March 6

Four people were killed and one was injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge along the Amori-Khatoli highway in Champawat district, police said on Monday.

The car rolled down the gorge near Dudhauri school while going up a narrow and steep road on Sunday, Station House Officer Yogesh Upadhyay said.

Three people, including the driver, were killed on the spot while one died on way to the hospital. Another one who suffered injuries is under treatment at a hospital in Tanakpur, he said.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh (40) who was driving the car, Shankar Singh (55), Jagat Singh (60) and Kundan Singh (50), who died while being taken from a hospital in Tanakpur to Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari hospital.

Swaroop Singh (45) was injured.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the loss of lives.