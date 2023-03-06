4 killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarkhand’s Champawat

Dehradun, March 6
Four people were killed and one was injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge along the Amori-Khatoli highway in Champawat district, police said on Monday.
The car rolled down the gorge near Dudhauri school while going up a narrow and steep road on Sunday, Station House Officer Yogesh Upadhyay said.
Three people, including the driver, were killed on the spot while one died on way to the hospital. Another one who suffered injuries is under treatment at a hospital in Tanakpur, he said.
The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh (40) who was driving the car, Shankar Singh (55), Jagat Singh (60) and Kundan Singh (50), who died while being taken from a hospital in Tanakpur to Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari hospital.
Swaroop Singh (45) was injured.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the loss of lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP MLA Virupakshappa moves Karnataka High Court for anticipatory bail in bribery case
The court says it will hear it after listing it on Tuesday
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...
CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case
The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...
Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today
He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...
Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh
A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...